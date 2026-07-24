CJP seeks police nod for rally, extends support to SFI protest today

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police has imposed prohibitory orders in BBD Bag and College Street areas under Section 163 of BNS for two months.

The Kolkata wing of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has sought police permission to hold a rally in response to the outfit’s call for a nationwide protest on Friday. Meanwhile, the Students Federation of India (SFI) has also planned a protest march demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over the NEET paper leak issue and police action on protesters in Delhi during the July 20 ‘Sansad Chalo’ rally.

CJP member Dedipya Ganguly said the outfit has sent two emails to the Kolkata Police and is yet to get a response.

“We wrote twice to Kolkata Police for the permission and then also got a call from the Special Branch on this. However, after an initial enquiry about our planned march, there was no further communication from police. We have not been granted any permission yet. We will be supporting the student rally instead,” she told The Indian Express.