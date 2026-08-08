Civic volunteer arrested for rape in Bengal’s Jalpaiguri, 2 others absconding

All three accused are posted at the same police station in Jalpaiguri.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataAug 8, 2026 01:59 PM IST
HandcuffsThe sources added that the three accused had been involved in several criminal acts before, but no one filed cases against them owing to the nature of their jobs.
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The West Bengal Police Thursday arrested a civic volunteer on charges of raping a woman in Jalpaiguri district.

The arrestee, identified as Bulbul Alam, 30, is said to have raped the woman over three days. Two other civic volunteers have also been accused of the crime and are currently absconding. All three are posted at the same police station in Jalpaiguri.

The gang rape survivor is a resident of the neighbouring Cooch Behar district.

Speaking about the incident, a senior police officer in Jalpaiguri said, “Since the complaint has not been filed here, the investigation is being conducted by the Cooch Behar police. We joined the operation to nab the accused after the Cooch Behar police sought our help.”

According to police sources, the three civic volunteers allegedly lured the young woman to Jalpaiguri district last week, put her up in a rented accommodation, and raped her on several occasions.

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The sources added that the three accused had been involved in several criminal acts before, but no one filed cases against them owing to the nature of their jobs.

After this complaint was filed, All India Trinamool Congress took to X and posted, “Another day, another horrific incident under the @BJP4Bengal government… a woman was allegedly raped repeatedly by three civic volunteers – an incident that has once again raised serious questions about women’s safety across the state. What happened to all the tall promises made by BJP leaders? Will the usual voices of outrage speak up now? Or has selective outrage always been driven by political convenience rather than justice?”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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