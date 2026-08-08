Civic volunteer arrested for rape in Bengal’s Jalpaiguri, 2 others absconding

The sources added that the three accused had been involved in several criminal acts before, but no one filed cases against them owing to the nature of their jobs.

The West Bengal Police Thursday arrested a civic volunteer on charges of raping a woman in Jalpaiguri district.

The arrestee, identified as Bulbul Alam, 30, is said to have raped the woman over three days. Two other civic volunteers have also been accused of the crime and are currently absconding. All three are posted at the same police station in Jalpaiguri.

The gang rape survivor is a resident of the neighbouring Cooch Behar district.

Speaking about the incident, a senior police officer in Jalpaiguri said, “Since the complaint has not been filed here, the investigation is being conducted by the Cooch Behar police. We joined the operation to nab the accused after the Cooch Behar police sought our help.”