Civic volunteer and friend shot dead in Magrahat, kin protest

A civic volunteer and his friend were shot after their throats were slit in the Magurpukur area of Magrahat in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Saturday, police said.

Tension prevailed in the area as the families and relatives of the victims, Varun Chakraborty (35) and Malay Makhal (31), along with local residents protested and allegedly ransacked many shops, apart from setting two cars on fire.

A large number of police personnel were deployed in the area to bring the situation under control.

The bullet-riddled bodies of the victims, both residents of Magurpukur, were recovered from the premises of Jane Alam & Company that makes various items from cattle bones and is allegedly involved in the chit-fund business.

The victims’ families said the two had invested in a scheme with the firm and were demanding their money back for some time.

Diamond Harbour superintendent of police (SP) Abhijit Banerjee said the victims’ throats were slit after being shot to ensure they were dead. “The two were called to the factory with the promise of giving back their money. No one was present there when the bodies were recovered,” another official said.

As soon as the news of their death spread, protesting residents of the area allegedly set two cars on fire.

A team from the Diamond Harbour police station rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. “The situation is normal now,” sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Mitun said.

The main accused has been identified and the police sent the bodies for autopsy.