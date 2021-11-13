Civic polls: SEC chief meets DMs of Howrah and South 24 Parganas

A day before State Election Commissioner (SEC) Sourav Das meets Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi to discuss the upcoming civic elections in Kolkata and Howrah, the official held a meeting with the district magistrates of Howrah and South 24 Parganas, and the police to discuss the preparations for the December 19 polls.

Though Opposition parties have demanded the deployment of central forces, Das told the magistrates that the polls would be conducted with the help of the state police.

Sources in the State Election Commission said the ward-based draft voters’ list might be released on November 18. The commissioner directed the district administrations to identify voting booths at the earliest. The police were told to ensure that law-and-order is maintained.