Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

City to host international photovoltaic meet from Jan 9

It took India nearly 16 years to grab the opportunity of hosting the International Conference on Photovoltaic Science and Engineering  an event of global significance on technological advancement in harnessing solar energy.

Written by Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: January 17, 2009 3:12:12 am
Related News

It took India nearly 16 years to grab the opportunity of hosting the International Conference on Photovoltaic Science and Engineering  an event of global significance on technological advancement in harnessing solar energy.

India won the bid to host the event by defeating South Korea by a margin of four votes.

The International Photovoltaic Science and Engineering Conference and Exhibition (PVSEC) committee decided to hold the event in India, said SP Gon Chaudhuri,Managing Director,West Bengal Green Energy Development Corporation.

After 1992,when the event was organised in New Delhi,the 2009 conference will be held in Kolkata from January 19 to January 23.

Nearly 500 scientists from 12 countries will exchange their views on various issues related to the technology. With experts projecting that in the next 40 years nearly 15 per cent of our energy needs can be met by using solar power,Bengal is already ahead of many states in harnessing it.

The state draws 17 MW from solar power plants and is planning to build 30 more in near future.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now