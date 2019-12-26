Kolkata: Of 1,726 held on Xmas Eve, 106 for drink driving

People celebrate Christmas at Park Street. (Express photo: Partha Paul) People celebrate Christmas at Park Street. (Express photo: Partha Paul)

A total of 1,726 people were apprehended in the city and its adjoining areas for allegedly flouting law on Tuesday, the Christmas Eve. According to a senior officer of Kolkata Police; 143 of them were arrested under non-bailable warrants.

“While 558 were nabbed for disorderly conduct, nine were taken into custody for gambling, 262 for triple-riding on two-wheelers and 496 for riding bikes without helmets,” Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Police (Crime) Murli Dhar Sharma told reporters.

About 106 have been apprehended for drink driving, 66 people for rash driving and a total of 86 people were taken into preventive custody. Elaborate security arrangements have been made in and around the city as to thwart any attempt to disrupt normal life during Christmas and New Year festivities.

However, the city on Wednesday soaked in the Yuletide spirit as people thronged churches, amusement parks and popular tourist destinations with their family and friends. A sea of people were spotted in Alipore Zoo, Eco Park, Victoria Memorial and St. Paul’s Cathedral with many sporting Santa Claus hats. Park Street, which has been hosting the Kolkata Christmas Festival, was thrown open for public in the evening.

