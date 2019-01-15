Citizenship Bill to be poll plank for BJP in West Bengal

The BJP has decided to highlight the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 in its election campaign in the state to get the support of Hindu Bangladeshi refugees in the state. State BJP general secretary Debashree Roy Chowdhury told The Indian Express that the bill which has hit a roadblock in the Northeast will be one of the major poll planks for the party in Bengal.

“Yes, we will launch an extensive campaign to garner support for the bill. We will set up camps to create awareness among the Hindu Bangladeshi refugees in the state,” the BJP leader said.

According to party insiders, the BJP wants to come out of its anti-Bengali image which was portrayed by TMC after the implementation of NRC in Assam. The move from the party comes days after Mamata Banerjee government provided government sanction to refugee colonies.