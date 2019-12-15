Citizenship Act protests: If situation worsens, President’s Rule may be imposed in Bengal, says BJP

Security personnel deployed on Kona Expressway, in Howrah on Saturday. (Express photo) Security personnel deployed on Kona Expressway, in Howrah on Saturday. (Express photo)

The BJP on Saturday blamed the ruling TMC for violence against the new citizenship law and the NRC, and said President’s Rule may be imposed if the situation did not improve in the state.

“The state is burning due to TMC. If it continues like this, then the Centre will be left with no option but to impose President’s Rule. We would seek imposition of President’s rule in the state,” BJP leader Rahul Sinha said at a press conference here.

Siliguri BJP state president Dilip Ghosh also alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee provoked extremists and separatists. “The police and administration have become just mute spectators and fear to take any step (to control the situation).” Ghosh clarified that this was not the first time that the citizenship law was amended.

“From Afganisthan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, crores of minority people have been coming to our country for decades. Their old demand was to become Indian citizens. They got voting power, but didn’t get citizenship. If the BJP government has decided to give them citizenship, what’s wrong in it?” He said Muslims of the three countries were safe there and they did not need to seek shelter in India.

“We are not saying Muslims who have been living here have to go. But Mamata and others are misinterpreting it and trying to create unrest in the state,” he said.

“If the situation deteriorates, and Mamata Banerjee and her administration does not take any action, people will not forgive them,” he said.

