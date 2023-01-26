Citizens’ Forum, BJP rallies demand release of ISF MLA, his supporters

Demanding immediate release of Indian Secular Front MLA Nausad Siddiqui and other ISF supporters, members of the ‘Nagarik Mukto Mancha’ (Citizens’ Forum) and the BJP Minority Morcha on Wednesday organised separate rallies here.

President of the Citizen’s Forum, who led the peaceful rally from Sealdah to Esplanade area, Prasenjit Basu said all those who were arrested on January 21 must be unconditionally released.

“Police could not arrest people responsible for attacking ISF workers in Bhangar, but they arrested an elected MLA for protesting the attack on his party workers. We strongly condemn the police action. The MLA must be released immediately,” said Basu.

On January 21, as many as 16 people, including Bhangar MLA Siddiqui, were arrested and eight policemen sustained injuries in a clash between police personnel and ISF members after the latter refused to lift a road blockade in Esplanade area.

The ISF workers had put up a road blockade, protesting the attack on their workers by ruling Trinamool Congress activists in South 24 Parganas district’s Bhangar, and demanding the arrest of TMC leader Arabul Islam.

Police at first requested ISF workers to lift the blockade, but when they refused, police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse them and arrested MLA Siddiqui.

In retaliation, ISF workers pelted stones at the policemen which left eight of them injured.

The protesters also damaged kiosks and guardrails of the police, said police sources. The arrested people, including the ISF MLA, have been sent to police custody for ten days.

“This is not a political rally and that’s why no political flags are used. But, political personalities without their party flags can take part in this rally,” said Basu.

A large number of ISF workers and supporters also took part in the rally. They denounced the police action on their leader and urged the administration to release the MLA.

However, the rally was conducted peacefully and no untoward incident was reported.

A huge contingent of police was deployed from Sealdah to Esplanade area to prevent a repeat of the January 21 incident.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Minority Morcha on Wednesday took out a protest rally from the state party headquarters in central Kolkata to College Square, demanding the immediate release of Siddiqui.

State BJP Minority Morcha president Charles Nandi said, “We want police to release the ISF MLA and action against those who attacked ISF workers

in Bhangar.”