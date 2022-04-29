scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Citing early school break, Siliguri BJP MLA demands separate north Bengal state

Following the directive from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the School Education Department on Wednesday declared summer vacation in government schools from May 2 to June 15, except in the two hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

By: Express News Service |
April 29, 2022 4:30:15 am
Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal government, summer vacations, Bengal schools, Bengal schools summer vacations, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsThe ruling TMC slammed the BJP MLA for his separate statehood demand, calling it “provocative and irresponsible”.

Citing the state government’s order for early summer vacation in schools due to the ongoing heatwave, BJP MLA from Siliguri, Sankar Ghosh, on Thursday pushed forward the separate statehood demand, saying that schools in north Bengal need not be shut as the region is experiencing “pleasant weather”.

“For a very long time, the schools were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, the classes have finally begun. Now, if there is a heatwave condition in south Bengal, then why should the people in north Bengal suffer where the weather is moderately pleasant?… This is the reason why people want a separate state of North Bengal,” Ghosh told mediapersons.

Following the directive from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the School Education Department on Wednesday declared summer vacation in government schools from May 2 to June 15, except in the two hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

The ruling TMC slammed the BJP MLA for his separate  statehood demand, calling  it “provocative and irresponsible”.

“This is nothing but an irresponsible and provocative statement. For a big state like West Bengal, it is common that some areas will witness different weather conditions than the rest of the state. But that does not mean that there will be different decisions for different regions,” Ghosh said.

Since last year, several BJP leaders, including party MP John Barla, have been raising the separate statehood demand for north Bengal, alleging that the region has been deprived of proper development.

