scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

CISF personnel shoots himself dead at Kolkata airport 

The body of Pankaj Kumar, a sub-inspector, was found lying in a pool of blood around 7.45 pm on Friday at the basement toilet meant for airport staff, they said.

By: PTI | Kolkata |
July 23, 2022 11:00:58 am
CISF cop dead, Kolkata airportHis body was found after airport security personnel rushed to the toilet on hearing a gunshot, they added. (File/representational image)

A CISF personnel has allegedly shot himself dead at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, police said.

The body of Pankaj Kumar, a sub-inspector, was found lying in a pool of blood around 7.45 pm on Friday at the basement toilet meant for airport staff, they said.

His body was found after airport security personnel rushed to the toilet on hearing a gunshot, they added.

He has a gunshot wound on the forehead and his service pistol was found lying beside the body, police said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilotPremium
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilot
BCCI’s Rs 18-crore Olympics bill includes campaign song by Mohit Ch...Premium
BCCI’s Rs 18-crore Olympics bill includes campaign song by Mohit Ch...
Explained | Panama Papers: The WhistleblowersPremium
Explained | Panama Papers: The Whistleblowers

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and police are questioning his colleagues and other airport staffers to ascertain why Kumar took his life.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, police said.

More from Kolkata

As the incident happened away from the passenger movement area, it did not cause any hindrance to airport operations, officials said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Bihar's temple fencing push: Nitish tightrope between secular image, BJP Hindutva

Bihar's temple fencing push: Nitish tightrope between secular image, BJP Hindutva

Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Express Research

Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army

Premium
Why charges against Sisodia may strike AAP where it hurts most

Why charges against Sisodia may strike AAP where it hurts most

Wrist assured, Pant & Yadav will ensure Kohli & Sharma won't be missed
Sports Newsletter

Wrist assured, Pant & Yadav will ensure Kohli & Sharma won't be missed

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vikram: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vikram: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan
Land of the Thunder Dragon

A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan

Why Goa has tightened law on changing one's name, surname
Express Explained

Why Goa has tightened law on changing one's name, surname

Premium
PB Mehta writes: Littleness of Opposition makes the BJP look big
Opinion

PB Mehta writes: Littleness of Opposition makes the BJP look big

How African cheetahs are being prepped for journey to India

How African cheetahs are being prepped for journey to India

Premium
Yasin Malik on hunger strike in Tihar, says case not probed well

Yasin Malik on hunger strike in Tihar, says case not probed well

Shows cancelled, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera tanks on Day 1
At the box office

Shows cancelled, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera tanks on Day 1

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement