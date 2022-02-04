CISF opens helpdesk for needy fliers

February 4, 2022 6:19:23 am
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), in coordination with the Airports Authority of India, has introduced an initiative called ‘Swarnim Sewa’ at the Kolkata airport .
The service is to extend all help to needy passengers such as those with disabilities, old-aged passengers, first time travellers and pregnant or single women passengers travelling with children.
A dedicated helpdesk manned by CISF personnel near departure gate number 3 and a special lane for security check at SHA-4of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport have been set up to extend the service.
