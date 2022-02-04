CISF opens helpdesk for needy fliers

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), in coordination with the Airports Authority of India, has introduced an initiative called ‘Swarnim Sewa’ at the Kolkata airport .

The service is to extend all help to needy passengers such as those with disabilities, old-aged passengers, first time travellers and pregnant or single women passengers travelling with children.

A dedicated helpdesk manned by CISF personnel near departure gate number 3 and a special lane for security check at SHA-4of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport have been set up to extend the service.