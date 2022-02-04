scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 04, 2022
Must Read

CISF opens helpdesk for needy fliers

The service is to extend all help to needy passengers such as those with disabilities, old-aged passengers, first time travellers and pregnant or single women passengers travelling with children.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
February 4, 2022 6:19:23 am
Central Industrial Security Force CISF, CISF helpdesk, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsA dedicated helpdesk manned by CISF personnel near departure gate number 3 and a special lane for security check at SHA-4of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport have been set up to extend the service.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), in coordination with the Airports Authority of India, has introduced an initiative called ‘Swarnim Sewa’ at the Kolkata airport .

The service is to extend all help to needy passengers such as those with disabilities, old-aged passengers, first time travellers and pregnant or single women passengers travelling with children.

More from Kolkata

A dedicated helpdesk manned by CISF personnel near departure gate number 3 and a special lane for security check at SHA-4of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport have been set up to extend the service.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 04: Latest News

Advertisement