CISF: Man held with bullets at Kolkata airport

A Bihar resident was arrested by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport allegedly with four bullets in his hand baggage late on Friday night during a routine checking, said

CISF sources.

Sources said the accused, Mohammad Ghalib, was attempting to board a Bengaluru-bound Air Asia flight when he was apprehended.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, who are responsible for hand luggage checking and frisking of the passengers, noticed that Galib was quite restless while awaiting his turn in the queue, said sources.

After thorough checking of his hand luggage before boarding the flight, the CISF personnel detected the four bullets and immediately detained Ghalib, said sources. During the interrogation, Ghalib disclosed that he was on his way to Bengaluru to visit a relative but was unable to give a satisfactory reply as to why he was carrying the bullets, said sources.

Sources said the accused did not have any document related to the legal possession of the items. The CISF personnel then handed him over to the local police station.