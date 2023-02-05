scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Advertisement

CISF: Man held with bullets at Kolkata airport

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, who are responsible for hand luggage checking and frisking of the passengers, noticed that Galib was quite restless while awaiting his turn in the queue, said sources.

Kolkata airport, Central Industrial Security Force, CISF, arms seized, West Bengal, Kolkata, Indian Express, current affairsSources said the accused, Mohammad Ghalib, was attempting to board a Bengaluru-bound Air Asia flight when he was apprehended.

A Bihar resident was arrested by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport allegedly with four bullets in his hand baggage late on Friday night during a routine checking, said

CISF sources.

Sources said the accused, Mohammad Ghalib, was attempting to board a Bengaluru-bound Air Asia flight when he was apprehended.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, who are responsible for hand luggage checking and frisking of the passengers, noticed that Galib was quite restless while awaiting his turn in the queue, said sources.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Adani-Hindenburg saga, M...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Adani-Hindenburg saga, M...
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra

After thorough checking of his hand luggage before boarding the flight, the CISF personnel detected the four bullets and immediately detained Ghalib, said sources. During the interrogation, Ghalib disclosed that he was on his way to Bengaluru to visit a relative but was unable to give a satisfactory reply as to why he was carrying the bullets, said sources.

More from Kolkata

Sources said the accused did not have any document related to the legal possession of the items. The CISF personnel then handed him over to the local police station.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-02-2023 at 04:31 IST
Next Story

AAP MP: ESIC Hospital Ludhiana to be upgraded to 500-bed facility

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close