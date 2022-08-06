scorecardresearch
One dead as CISF jawan fires at barrack inside Kolkata’s Indian Museum

The incident reportedly took place around 6:45 pm in the barracks at the museum, which is India's "oldest and largest" such facility.

Updated: August 6, 2022 8:35:45 pm
In a case of fratricide, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan allegedly opened fire at his colleagues at the Indian Museum in Kolkata on Saturday, killing one person and injuring another, news agency PTI reported.

The jawan used his service weapon to shoot at an assistant sub-inspector and a head constable. The two personnel have suffered bullet injuries, the news agency quoted officials as saying.

