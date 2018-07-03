CII officials to urge students to help MSMEs file GST returns

West Bengal would be the first state to cross the threshold of estimated revenue collection under GST. (Express photo by Partha Paul) West Bengal would be the first state to cross the threshold of estimated revenue collection under GST. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

On the completion of one year of the rolling out of the GST plan, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organised a discussion at the Bengal Chamber of Commerce.

West Bengal would be the first state to cross the threshold of estimated revenue collection under GST. The seva kendras or help centres have had a positive impact which is why the revenue officials will soon visit colleges and universities in Kolkata to persuade students, especially those pursuing commerce, to help MSMEs in filing their GST returns and earn, the panelists said.

“Not only could this be a source of livelihood for them in future, numerous MSMEs, which find it difficult to file GST returns will also benefit in the process. We will soon come up with a strategy to implement this move,” Devendra Nagvenkar, commissioner of CGST and Central Excise North Commissioner, said.

“We have launched a special clearance drive of GST refund of export and they will continue the effort,” he added.

