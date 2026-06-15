CID to probe actor Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s death by drowning

CM said the decision to hand over the probe to CID was made on family's request.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataJun 15, 2026 07:49 PM IST
CID to probe actor Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s death by drowningRahul, 42, had allegedly ventured into the sea alone after wrapping up a shoot when a wave drowned him in front of his production unit members. (Credit: Facebook/@rahul.arunodaybanerjee)
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The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police will investigate the death of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, who died allegedly from drowning at Talsari near the border with Odisha on March 29 while shooting a TV series.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced this after chairing an administrative review meeting in Digha in Purba Medinipur district on Sunday.

Rahul, 42, had allegedly ventured into the sea alone after wrapping up a shoot when a wave drowned him in front of his production unit members.

Also Read | Actor Rahul’s death: Film forum seeks ‘transparent probe’, zero FIR registered

The autopsy found that the actor died of suffocation resulting from getting trapped underwater, which caused a large amount of saline water and sand to enter his lungs and esophagus.

His family later filed a case of unnatural death. A section of the Tollygunge film industry and Rahul’s family have been demanding an investigation into his death after allegations surfaced regarding inconsistencies in the statements provided by the production crew, alongside reports that the shoot had been conducted without proper administrative or local police permissions.

“The Odisha government has formed an SIT (Special Investigation Team) to probe the actor’s death. I have instructed the Superintendent of Police of Purba Medinipur district to immediately send the file through the DGP to the state Home Secretary, so that the CID can take over this case,” the chief minister said, adding it is being done on the family’s request.

Meanwhile, the CM also announced to increase the number of sea guards in the coastal areas, including Digha. At present, the CM said there are only 63 sea guards. He also promised to increase the amount of remuneration given to the sea guards.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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