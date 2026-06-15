CID to probe actor Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s death by drowning

Rahul, 42, had allegedly ventured into the sea alone after wrapping up a shoot when a wave drowned him in front of his production unit members. (Credit: Facebook/@rahul.arunodaybanerjee)

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police will investigate the death of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, who died allegedly from drowning at Talsari near the border with Odisha on March 29 while shooting a TV series.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced this after chairing an administrative review meeting in Digha in Purba Medinipur district on Sunday.

Rahul, 42, had allegedly ventured into the sea alone after wrapping up a shoot when a wave drowned him in front of his production unit members.

The autopsy found that the actor died of suffocation resulting from getting trapped underwater, which caused a large amount of saline water and sand to enter his lungs and esophagus.