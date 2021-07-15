CID team probing death of Suvendu Adhikari’s bodyguard lands at Kanthi police barrack

A state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team on Wednesday visited the barrack opposite Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s home in Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district where a bodyguard of the BJP MLA had allegedly killed himself three years ago. The officials spent about an hour at the barrack and spoke to Suvendu’s brother Dibyendu, the Tamluk MP.

Subhabrata allegedly shot himself in the head around 10.30 am on October 13, 2018. He died in a private hospital in Kolkata the following day. Last Thursday, his wife Suparna filed a complaint at a local police station, seeking an investigation into the incident. She raised doubts about the suicide angle.

A four-member CID team visited Suparna in the village of Sarberia in Purba Medinipur’s Mahishadal area on Monday. They talked to her and Subhabrata’s grandfather Debabrata. The investigators also spoke to Subhabrata’s brother and the TMC’s Mahishadal MLA Tilak Chakraborty. On the day of Subhabrata’s death, Suvendu had called Tilak first to inform him about the incident.

Before heading to the barrack, the CID team on Wednesday first visited the Kanthi police station and tried to identify and speak to the other bodyguards who had worked with Subhabrata.

Taking a dig at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said, “You are god if you are in TMC and you turn into a devil as soon as you join the BJP. If a case that is two-and-a-half years old and was not investigated timely, then the government and police must be held accountable. If it was a doubtful case why wasn’t it investigated then? However, law will take its own course.”

In response, Tilak Chakraborty said, “It is up to the CID to decide where they will go and who all they will examine as part of the investigation. The police had concludedthat it was a suspected case of suicide. Because, there was no proof about it then, what is the harm in investigating the case throughly now?”