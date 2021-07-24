CID takes over Bankura child trafficking case

CID officers will interrogate the accused and did not rule out the possibility of involvement of more people.

The West Bengal Police’s CID has taken over the investigation into a child trafficking racket allegedly operated from Bankura district. At least nine people, including a principal of a Navodaya Vidyalaya in the district, have been arrested in the case. Five children, including three girls, were rescued from their clutches earlier this week.

A five-member CID team on Friday reached Bankura and spoke to officers from Sadar police station. CID officers will interrogate the accused and did not rule out the possibility of involvement of more people.

” Yes, the case has been taken over by CID. Probe is on,” a CID officer said.

The accused included school principal Kamal Kumar Rajoria (57) and teacher Sushma Sharma.

According to police, the accused had bought three children for Rs 1.6 lakh from a woman at Durgapur. Of the three children, a boy was sold by Rajoria to his female colleague. He was supposed to sell another girl in Rajasthan, said police.

The racket came to light when villagers saw two children crying in a car which also had two women. The pradhan became suspicious when he asked the women where the children were being taken to.