Trinamool, Abhishek Banerjee offices searched in signature forgery case

Sources said CID officers were initially prevented from entering the premises and had to wait outside for nearly an hour. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

The West Bengal CID Tuesday conducted searches at the Trinamool Congress’s central party office in Kolkata’s Kalighat and at the office of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Camac Street as part of its investigation into the alleged Assembly signature forgery case.

The searches came on a day when Abhishek Banerjee skipped a third summons issued by the Crime Investigation Department, citing pending proceedings before the Calcutta High Court and his absence from the city.

A CID team comprising around 30 officers, accompanied by personnel from the Kalighat Police Station and central forces, reached the TMC office at 30B Harish Chatterjee Street in the afternoon. The premises, located adjacent to the residence of former chief minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee, also serve as the party’s central office.