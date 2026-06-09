Trinamool, Abhishek Banerjee offices searched in signature forgery case

The West Bengal CID Tuesday conducted searches at the Trinamool Congress’s central party office in Kolkata’s Kalighat and at the office of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Camac Street as part of its investigation into the alleged Assembly signature forgery case.
The searches came on a day when Abhishek Banerjee skipped a third summons issued by the Crime Investigation Department, citing pending proceedings before the Calcutta High Court and his absence from the city.
A CID team comprising around 30 officers, accompanied by personnel from the Kalighat Police Station and central forces, reached the TMC office at 30B Harish Chatterjee Street in the afternoon. The premises, located adjacent to the residence of former chief minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee, also serve as the party’s central office.
According to sources, CID officers were initially prevented from entering the premises and had to wait outside for nearly an hour. TMC treasurer and former MP Subhasish Chakraborty told the officers that both Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee were in New Delhi and that he could not permit entry without their authorisation.
Officers told Chakraborty that, since he is neither a resident of the house nor holds any position in the party, he cannot stop them from entering. The team subsequently entered the premises shortly after 4 pm. The entire process was videographed, and officers were searched before entering the building, sources said.
The CID also searched Abhishek Banerjee’s office on Camac Street. According to sources, officers faced initial resistance there as well before being allowed to enter and carry out the search.
The case stems from a complaint filed by rebel TMC MLAs Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha, who alleged that a resolution purportedly adopted on May 6 was fabricated and that signatures of several legislators on the document were forged.
Following a preliminary inquiry by the Assembly Secretariat, an FIR was registered at Hare Street Police Station and the investigation was subsequently handed over to CID.
CID has so far recorded statements from 13 TMC MLAs. Three of them, Baharul Islam, Arup Roy, and Subhasis Das, have reportedly disowned the signatures attributed to them on the document.
It has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a DIG-rank officer to probe the allegations.
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According to sources, Abhishek Banerjee wrote to CID seeking more time, stating that the matter is pending before the Calcutta High Court and is scheduled to be heard on June 10. He also informed investigators that he was in New Delhi for political engagements.
He has challenged the CID summons before the Calcutta High Court. His counsel had earlier moved the vacation bench seeking relief against the notices issued by the investigating agency.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More