Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

CID files DA case against IPS officer, conducts raids

West Bengal Police, Criminal Investigation Department, WB CID, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsThe CID has interrogated him after taking over the investigation into the case that was earlier being handled by the police.

The West Bengal Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has registered a disproportionate assets case against a state-cadre IPS officer, Debasish Dhar, and Sudipta Roy Chowdhury, a businessman who is also an accused in the Rose Valley chit fund scam case.

The CID officials on Sunday conducted raids on five premises linked to Dhar and Chowdhury. The agency has claimed that Dhar’s assets grew manifold from 2015 to 2018.

The state government has put Dhar on “compulsory waiting” (without posting) following his suspension in the Sitalkuchi firing incident in Cooch Behar in which four people were killed in April last year. During the state assembly polls, the CISF opened fire in Mathabhanga block of Sitalkhuchi. Dhar was the Cooch Behar Superintendent of Police (SP) at the time.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 03:11:44 am
