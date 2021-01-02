CID files chargesheet: Two TMC leaders named suspects in BJP leader murder case

Shukla, who was an outgoing councillor of Titagarh municipality, was gunned down on the night of October 4. Despite demands of a CBI investigation, the state government handed over the case to CID.

The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Friday filed a chargesheet in a court in a Barrackpore court in connection with the murder of BJP leader Manish Shukla last October. The agency named two Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders as suspects.

The agency has charged the 10 people arrested till date for the murder, while 12 have been named suspects. Shukla, a close aide of BJP MP Arjun Singh, was gunned down in Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district on the night of October 4 outside a party office by gunmen on a bike.

Titagarh civic body administrator Prashanta Choudhury who has been named a suspect along with his TMC colleague and Barrackpore civic body administrator Uttam Das said, “It is a political conspiracy.” Both of them were earlier interrogated by the CID.

Arjun Singh accused the TMC of murdering his associate. “It was a planned murder by the TMC. Those who have been shown as suspects are the ones who gave shelter to criminals and funded the murder. We know everything. The police are still trying to hide a lot of things. It is a clear-cut case, and would have been better had CBI probed the murder.”