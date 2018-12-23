CID arrests bank-fraud racket kingpin in Delhi

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested the kingpin of a forgery racket from New Delhi on Friday. The accused has been identified as Muhammad Umar (32), a resident of New Delhi. He was brought to the state on a three-day transit remand, an official said.

Eight persons who were part of this racket had already been arrested earlier this month, the official added.

The branch manager of Canara Bank in Salkia, Howrah, had lodged an FIR in the Golabari police station on November 15. In her complaint, she alleged that a cheque of Rs 6,30,000 was deposited in her branch and Rs 3,66,591 was encashed. Later, it was revealed that the cheque was forged, an official said.

The accused have been booked under Section 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document as genuine), 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of IPC and 120 B (Criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Howrah police, which was initially investigating the case before CID took it over, had cracked down on the inter-state gang for cheating people to the tune of lakhs through duplicate cheques. The police had also seized forged chequebooks of five nationalised banks and six private banks and 30 ATM cards from them. As per police, the accused also faked the magnetic ink character recognition (MICR) data.