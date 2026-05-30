CID knocks on Abhishek Banerjee’s door in Kolkata to probe MLA signature case

A team from the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department reached TMC’s Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee’s home ‘Santiniketan’ in Kolkata on Saturday. It is believed that CID officials went to speak with Banerjee in connection with the investigation into the controversy over the signature on the Trinamool legislative party’s letter in the Assembly. However, the CID team couldn’t find him at home.

According sources, he has been summoned to the CID office on Monday in the signature-controversy.

Four CID officers were at the MP’s residence. Banerjee’s staff who responded at the gates, said they were not aware where the Diamond Harbour MP was.

After a while, the CID team went to the Kalighat Road house. The CID refused to hand the notice to the office staffers. Then, the CID team was asked to wait because Banerjee coudn’t “meet right now”. The CID team was waiting for Abhishek Banerjee.

Banerjee received notice around 2:40 PM. He said, “I have not seen the notice. I will consult legal experts. If anybody wrongfully uses their powers, they will not remain there for long. We shall not bow.”

In an apparent dig at Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Banerjee said: “Those who call TMC ‘thieves’ should know no Chief Minister in West Bengal had been seen to taking bribes; but this CM was.” Adhikari was

He further added, “I never fled away from any agency. I always cooperate with investigation agencies. I will not bow down in front of Amit Shah. I am not like “Gaddar”.”

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The CID had earlier questioned Beleghata MLA Kunal Ghosh in the case.

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What is the Bengal MLA signature case?

The CID is investigating allegations that signatures of several Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs may have been forged in a letter submitted to the Assembly Secretariat in support of Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay’s appointment to the post of Leader of the Opposition, which carries Cabinet Minister status.

The controversy has primarily focused on Chowringhee MLA Nayna Banerjee, whose signature on the support letter is among those being scrutinised.

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Among the signatures submitted by the Trinamool Congress in support of the Leader of the Opposition, there were signatures of several MLAs. However, questions have now been raised about those signatures. It is alleged that on the day the document was submitted, several MLAs were not even present in the Assembly. As a result, doubts have cropped up regarding the authenticity of the signatures. A complaint was later reportedly filed by the West Bengal Assembly Secretary. Based on that complaint, the CID has launched an investigation.

The complaint was lodged with Kolkata’s Hare Street police station, claiming that Banerjee’s signature on the support letter did not match the signature she had provided after taking oath as an MLA.

Who have been questioned in the MLA signature case so far?

Along with Kunal Ghosh, CID officers questioned a number of TMC legislators, including Nayna Banerjee, Bolpur MLA Chandranath Sinha, and Canning East MLA Baharul Islam as part of the investigation.

On Thursday evening, a CID team visited Nayna Banerjee’s residence in Taltala. Sources said the team was accompanied by a videographer and photographed her PAN card during the visit.

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Speaking after the CID team’s visit, Nayna Banerjee expressed her displeasure over the development. “I am a five-time MLA. This is insulting to me. I have informed the Leader of the Opposition about the entire matter,” she said.

Shobhandeb Chattopadhyay declined to comment on the issue. “I will not say anything on this matter without speaking to Nayana Banerjee,” he said.