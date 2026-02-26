‘Chupa rustams are at work’: Mamata fears 1.2 cr voters’ names will be deleted in SIR

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed apprehension that nearly 1.2 crore names could be removed from the state’s voters’ list when the final electoral roll is released by the Election Commission by the end of this month, following the controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Speaking at an event organised by the Jain community in her constituency Bhabanipur in south Kolkata, the TMC supremo alleged that names are being deleted from the electoral list even after the February 14 deadline.

“The SIR (exercise) is underway, and many people have been stripped of their right to vote. I am saddened. Initially, they removed 58 lakh names. Now, they are secretly removing more names using “logical discrepancy”— a rule that didn’t even exist before. It won’t just be 50 lakh names; it will be 80 lakh. Even if we assume that 20 lakh voters have died, nearly 1.2 crore people will still end up being removed from the voters’ list,” the chief minister said, noting that 58 lakh names were deleted from the roll in the first phase of the SIR.