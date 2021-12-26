Chronology of Indian civilisation is ‘dubious’, says IIT-Kharagpur calendar

Questioning the “current chronology of Indian civilisation”, the IIT-Kharagpur calendar for 2022 has said the ancient history suffered from “suppression, compromises, contractions, and distortions”.

IIT-Karagpur’s Nehru Museum of Science and Technology had published a similar calendar for 2021 which focused on subjects — astronomy, law and the arts — studied in the ancient times. The calendar was criticised by experts.

The latest edition, titled ‘Recovery of the Foundation of Indian Knowledge Systems’, covers subjects such as the Indus civilization, cyclic time, space-time causation, non-linear flow and changes, Aryan sages, unicorn, aeons of time, cosmic symmetry, semantics and semiotics, and world wars.

The introductory note of the calendar reads: “The current Chronology of Indian Civilization and history is dubious and questionable. A long evolutionary sequence of literature, and cultural and spiritual texts are evident prior to the birth of the Buddha and the Mahavira. It must have had taken a few 1000 years to achieve that. From the early Vedic Srutis (oracular form) before it took form of literature to later Vedic Age and Puranic literature, it is definitely few 1000 years. But the long Chronology has suffered suppression, compromises, contractions, and distortions.”

The calendar is divided into three categories: the first part initiates “the basic pointers, either evaded or manipulated by the Colonial historians; the next depicts “a more decisive set of four evidences that brings the Vedic Culture and the Indus Valley Civilization (7000 BCE – 1500 BCE) under one fold; and the last part focusses on the “reasons why the Colonial rulers were desperate to forge such a myth, an ‘error’ that had gone through the web of geo-political popularisation confusing and disturbing humanity through the racial outcomes of the World Wars (1914 – 45)”.

Quoting Swami Vivekananda and Sri Aurobindo, the calendar underlines how western experts have wrongly explained the Aryan civilisation.

The calendar ends with its commentary on “Aryan Fallacy & The Two World Wars 1914 – 1945”.

“Adolf Hitler, was appointed Chancellor of Germany by President Paul von Hindenburg on 30 January 1933. Hitler rapidly established a totalitarian regime of the Teutonic, Anglo-Saxon, and the Germans on the Superior Aryan theme & a defamed history of anti-Semitism and worldwide invasion… More than 120 million civilians and soldiers were killed and slaughtered between 1914 and 1945 in the name of European definition of Aryan invasion! The problem continues… Triggering the Aryan Myth and causing The World Wars I & II, the deadliest conflict so far in human history, marked by more than 110 million fatalities…”