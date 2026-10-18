11 years ago, a warning at Kolkata’s Deshapriya Park that foretold a tragedy

T​he tragedy at Chorbagan Sarbojanin in North Kolkata, where a sudden surge of crowd aggravated by rain led to a stampede, killing 18 people and leaving dozens injured, serves as a grim reminder of a lesson Kolkata should have learned over a decade ago.

Though there has been no earlier instance of a fatal stampede in Kolkata during Puja celebrations, crowd control has always been a challenge. The incident at Chorbagan recalls the events of 2015 at Deshapriya Park in South Kolkata, where the crowd puller was an 88-foot Durga idol, touted as the tallest in the world.

Massive, uncontrolled crowds rushed into the narrow neighborhood streets even before the festival officially began, leaving few people injured and causing severe suffocation and panic among children and the elderly. While 11 people were reportedly injured, officials said only 2-3 had received medical injuries in the incident.