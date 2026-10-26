Kolkata stampede: SIT reviews probe, focuses on pandal collapse announcement

The SIT examined CCTV footage, structural safety, crowd management and possible lapses by police and puja organisers at the Chorbangan pandal.

Written by: Atri Mitra
3 min readKolkataUpdated: Oct 26, 2026 04:48 PM IST
Chorbagan stampede, Chorbagan stampede probe, Kolkata stampede, Chorbagan Durga Puja stampede, Chorbagan SIT investigation, Chorbagan pandal, Kolkata Durga Puja stampede, crowd control lapses, Chorbagan CCTV footage, police investigation, Durga Puja stampede deaths, Indian Express news, Kolkata police, Kolkata police newsCCTV footage and an analysis of the pandal’s internal structure are also being examined to establish the precise sequence of events (File Photo)
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The six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the Chorbagan stampede met in Kolkata Monday to review the progress of the investigation, assess preliminary findings, and decide on the next course of action.

SIT members, including Javed Shamim, Director General, Special Task Force, attended the meeting at Writer’s Building. Discussions focused on the evidence gathered so far and the key aspects that require further examination as the investigation moves forward.

Nineteen people were killed and at least 25 injured in a stampede at a prominent Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on October 17.

Pandal announcement in focus

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On October 22, SIT head and retired Calcutta High Court judge Anindita Roy Saraswati visited the Chorbagan stampede site. Investigators have since completed evidence collection through photography, videography, forensic examination, and advanced 3D scanning.

The team also reconstructed the incident at the pandal to understand how the situation spiralled out of control. During the site visit, the arrested treasurer of the Chorbagan Durga Puja Committee, Sanjeev Raha, alias Sentu, who was on the microphone at the time of the accident, was brought to the pandal and questioned face-to-face by investigators.

Also Read | Chorbagan: From a den of bandits to an enclave of Kolkata’s elite

A key focus of the probe is the announcement made shortly before the stampede, claiming that the pandal was collapsing. Investigators are examining the circumstances under which the announcement was made, who instructed the announcer to make it, and whether it had any ulterior motive.

CCTV footage and an analysis of the pandal’s internal structure are also being examined to establish the precise sequence of events.

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The SIT is investigating several possible factors that may have contributed to the Chorbagan stampede, including the adequacy of lighting inside the pandal, the availability of proper entry and exit routes, the effectiveness of crowd-control arrangements, and possible structural defects or negligence in the construction.

Also Read | Among Kolkata stampede victims, father-son duo from Bihar, two friends inseparable since childhood

The team is also examining whether the local police administration and the puja organisers made any lapses. The team has additionally visited the homes of injured victims and recorded their statements.

Artist summoned, cops questioned

The Kolkata police have summoned artist Sushanta Shibani Pal, who designed the pandal. Investigators have asked him to appear by Wednesday to provide details of the design and construction.

However, the exact date of his appearance has not yet been confirmed.

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Also Read | Kolkata stampede: Ropes dropped, one exit, warnings that led to panic

The Lalbazar police are also questioning 12 of their personnel who were deployed at the pandal when the Chorbagan stampede occurred. Investigators have already questioned several other police personnel.

The SIT has been tasked with submitting a comprehensive report within three months. Investigators have said the inquiry will be guided by evidence and facts, with the aim of establishing accountability without drawing premature conclusions.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

 

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