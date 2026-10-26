Kolkata stampede: SIT reviews probe, focuses on pandal collapse announcement

The six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the Chorbagan stampede met in Kolkata Monday to review the progress of the investigation, assess preliminary findings, and decide on the next course of action.

SIT members, including Javed Shamim, Director General, Special Task Force, attended the meeting at Writer’s Building. Discussions focused on the evidence gathered so far and the key aspects that require further examination as the investigation moves forward.

Nineteen people were killed and at least 25 injured in a stampede at a prominent Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on October 17.

Pandal announcement in focus

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On October 22, SIT head and retired Calcutta High Court judge Anindita Roy Saraswati visited the Chorbagan stampede site. Investigators have since completed evidence collection through photography, videography, forensic examination, and advanced 3D scanning.