Chorbagan stampede: SIT questions 13 people, seeks accounts of police personnel on duty

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The six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Chorbagan stampede on Saturday questioned 13 people, including police personnel who were on duty at the time of the incident. The panel, headed by retired Calcutta High Court judge Anindita Roy Saraswati, held its second meeting at Writers’ Building to review the investigation.
“We questioned 13 people today, particularly police personnel from Girish Park police station who were on duty during the tragedy. We also spoke to some fire service personnel,” Saraswati said after the meeting.
She said the panel would summon eyewitnesses and local residents. “If necessary, we will also summon Sushanta Shibani Pal, the artist who designed the Chorbagan Sarbojonin Durga Puja pandal,” she said.
SIT members, including Javed Shamim, Director General of the Special Task Force, attended the meeting.
Nineteen people were killed and at least 25 injured in the stampede at the Durga Puja pandal on October 17. On October 22, Saraswati visited the site with other investigators. The team collected evidence through photography, videography, forensic examination, and 3D scanning.
It also reconstructed the incident to examine how the stampede unfolded. Sanjeev Raha alias Sentu, the arrested treasurer of the puja committee, who was on the microphone when the incident occurred, was brought to the site and questioned.
A key focus of the probe is an announcement made shortly before the stampede that the pandal was collapsing. Investigators are examining who instructed the announcer to make the announcement and the circumstances in which it was made.
The state government had also formed a separate SIT comprising Kolkata police personnel to investigate the incident. Police have found that nearly half of the CCTV cameras were not working at the time, including one installed near the exit gate.
The retired judge-led panel is examining the lighting inside the pandal, the availability of entry and exit routes, crowd-control arrangements and possible structural defects. It is also looking into possible lapses by the local police and the puja organisers. The team has visited the homes of injured victims and recorded their statements.
Separately, Kolkata Police have questioned pandal designer Sushanta Shibani Pal and 12 police personnel deployed at the venue during the stampede. Several other police personnel have also been questioned. The SIT has been asked to submit its report within three months.