Chorbagan stampede: SIT questions 13 people, seeks accounts of police personnel on duty

The six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Chorbagan stampede on Saturday questioned 13 people, including police personnel who were on duty at the time of the incident. The panel, headed by retired Calcutta High Court judge Anindita Roy Saraswati, held its second meeting at Writers’ Building to review the investigation.

“We questioned 13 people today, particularly police personnel from Girish Park police station who were on duty during the tragedy. We also spoke to some fire service personnel,” Saraswati said after the meeting.

She said the panel would summon eyewitnesses and local residents. “If necessary, we will also summon Sushanta Shibani Pal, the artist who designed the Chorbagan Sarbojonin Durga Puja pandal,” she said.