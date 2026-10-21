‘Fake Chorbagan videos from Bangladesh’: CM Suvendu Adhikari says those who shared them will be booked

WEST BENGAL Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said fake videos on the Chorbagan tragedy originated from Bangladesh and were shared on social media by a section of people in Bengal. He said those who circulated or endorsed such videos will be booked under non-bailable sections.

Nineteen people died and 25 were injured in a stampede at Chorbagan Sarbojanin in North Kolkata on October 17 around 7.40 pm.

The Chief Minister visited the families of the victims on Tuesday.

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Later, speaking to mediapersons, he said: “Fake videos of the Chorbagan incident were being made viral on social media. This is mainly done from Bangladesh. From Coochbehar to various parts of the state some people shared it. Some commented on it. Action will be taken against them. There are 135 such people. I have asked police to book those people in non-bailable sections.”