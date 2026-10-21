‘Fake Chorbagan videos from Bangladesh’: CM Suvendu Adhikari says those who shared them will be booked

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Nineteen people died and 25 were injured in a stampede at Chorbagan Sarbojanin in North Kolkata on October 17 around 7.40 pm.

Written by: Ravik Bhattacharya
3 min readKolkataOct 21, 2026 05:55 AM IST
‘Fake Chorbagan videos from Bangladesh’: Suvendu says those who shared them will be bookedA victim’s relative breaks down outside Kolkata Police morgue. (Express photo by Partha Paul/File)
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WEST BENGAL Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said fake videos on the Chorbagan tragedy originated from Bangladesh and were shared on social media by a section of people in Bengal. He said those who circulated or endorsed such videos will be booked under non-bailable sections.

Nineteen people died and 25 were injured in a stampede at Chorbagan Sarbojanin in North Kolkata on October 17 around 7.40 pm.

The Chief Minister visited the families of the victims on Tuesday.

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Later, speaking to mediapersons, he said: “Fake videos of the Chorbagan incident were being made viral on social media. This is mainly done from Bangladesh. From Coochbehar to various parts of the state some people shared it. Some commented on it. Action will be taken against them. There are 135 such people. I have asked police to book those people in non-bailable sections.”

Read | Kolkata stampede: Ropes dropped, one exit, warnings that led to panic

“I personally went to the hospital and the place of occurrence. Why spread fake videos?” said the CM.

chorebagan stampede, Chorebagan Durga Puja pandal incident, Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja, Kolkata Durga Puja crowd surge, Chorebagan pandal injuries, stampede-like situation in Kolkata, Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata Police Durga Puja, Chorebagan Arob theme, Kolkata Durga Puja crowd control, Deshapriya Park pandal closure, Sreebhumi Durga Puja, Kalyani Durga Puja crowd (L-R) Relatives of deceased Sriparna Poddar from Baidyabati, Hooghly at Calcutta Medical College and hospital and Injured Sayantika Ghosh, coming out from medical College and hospital (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Hours earlier, the Special Task Force of West Bengal Police arrested a man from Cooch Behar district for allegedly spreading misinformation on social media about the toll in the Chorbagan stampede.

Responding to questions about the absence of CCTV footage at the spot where an announcement was made, Adhikari said he would not interfere with the investigation. “I have constituted an SIT, and it will look into the matter. I have received a lot of footage. Why should I disclose everything?” he said.

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“We are getting consent of a retired judge to probe the tragedy. Principal Secretary, State Disaster Management Department, Bengal Police and NDRF are in the probe committee. They will not only probe but also give recommendations for next year’s Durga Puja, taking lessons from this tragedy. Long-term measures need to be taken,” the Chief Minister said.

He held a press conference at Swastha Bhawan, the state’s Health Department headquarters, on Tuesday.

“Some doctors of Calcutta Medical College spoke to the media as to why we shifted some injured in Chorbagan to a private hospital. I have asked the department to check whether they were on duty at that time. Some patients were moved to a private hospital because it had better healthcare facilities than those of our government hospital. Let us face the facts. We needed to save lives. That is why 25 people who were injured, survived. We need another one and a half years to make our government hospital on par with the private hospital we sent the injured to. I salute the doctors, nurses and ambulance drivers who worked hard that night,” said Adhikari.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
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Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

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