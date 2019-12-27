Kolkata: Chitpur bridge shut for repairs till Monday

In a health audit, the condition of the bridge, connecting Kashipur-Chitpur area to Baghbazar in North Kolkata, was found to be very poor. In a health audit, the condition of the bridge, connecting Kashipur-Chitpur area to Baghbazar in North Kolkata, was found to be very poor.

Chitpur Canal Circular Bridge here, which connects northern suburbs to Kolkata, have been closed for vehicles from Thursday to Monday for extensive repair work.

“Chitpur canal circular bridge will remain closed from December 26 to December 30 for repair work,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Santosh Pandey.

According to the traffic department, South Kolkata-bound vehicles, coming along Cossipore Road, will be diverted through P K Mukherjee Road and Manmatha Ganguly Road. “North-bound vehicles going towards KVV Avenue will be diverted either through Bhupen Bose Avenue or Bag Bazar street till completion of the work,” said Pandey.

Kolkata Police has also contacted Bidhannagar Commissionerate to allow it to use VIP Road as part of diverted routes in case of heavy vehicular pressure.

The importance of the bridge, along with R G Kar flyover, has increased ever since Tallah bridge has been closed for vehicles weighing above three tonnes.

Since ban on heavy vehicles on the Tallah bridge, all south-bound vehicles had been taking Dum Dum-Chiryamore-Cossipore Road and moving towards Central Avenue through Chitpore canal bridge. Similarly, north-bound vehicles had been taking Cossipore Road to reach B T Road.

As per officials, dismantling of the Tallah bridge is difficult till both the Chitpur and R G Kar bridges are repaired.

Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority had earlier written to Public Vehicles Department, requesting them not to dismantle the Tallah bridge in North Kolkata till the Chitpur and R G Kar flyovers get repaired.

The Tallah bridge was found unsuitable for heavy vehicles during an inspection by RITES, a subsidiary of the railways, in August. Later in October, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee imposed restrictions on the bridge for heavy vehicles.

