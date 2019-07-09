Chit fund scams: Madan Mitra questioned, Satabdi summoned

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday interrogated Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Madan Mitra for nearly four hours in connection with multi-crore Rose Valley chit fund scam.Another Trinamool leader, Satabdi Roy, was issued a summon in Saradha ponzi scheme.

As per the ED, they asked Mitra how he knew the owner of Rose Valley and if he was benefitted from him. This was the first time that Mitra was interrogated in the case.

Mitra, who was the then transport minister, was arrested in 2014 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the multi-crore Saradha scam. He served a jail term of over 21 months before getting bail.

Rose Valley was linked to many TMC leaders, including a few MPs. Some of them have been questioned by the CBI and ED.

The ED alleged that politicians were bribed to facilitate the smooth functioning of the ponzi scheme. It had arrested the chairman of the Rose Valley Group, Gautam Kundu, in March 2015 on money laundering charges.

Saradha and Rose Valley scams are identical. Unsuspecting poor had fallen for high-return promise and invested their life savings in these companies.

Meanwhile, the ED asked TMC MP Satabdi Roy to appear before it on July 12. Sources said Roy was a brand ambassador of the Saradha Group and apparently taken money from it. Main accused Sudipta Sen had purportedly claimed in a letter to the CBI that he used to pay her Rs 2 lakh a month for her role