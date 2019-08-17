Chit fund scams: CBI questions Partha, Kolkata ex-top cop Rajeev Kumar

The CBI on Friday questioned TMC general secretary and minister Partha Chatterjee and former city police commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with Ponzi scheme scams in West Bengal.

A week after TMC MP Derek O’ Brien was summoned by the CBI in connection with Saradha chit fund scam, state education minister Chatterjee appeared before the probe agency at CGO complex in Salt Lake here on Friday, while ADG (Criminal Investigation Department) Kumar, was examined in Rose Valley scam.

Chatterjee reached the CBI office around 2 pm and was there for more than two hours. Sources said the CBI officials are probing alleged financial transactions between Saradha chit fund owner Sudipta Sen and TMC mouthpiece Jago Bangla, whose editor is Chatterjee. O’Brien is the publisher of the mouthpiece in Bengali.

Chatterjee later told reporters, “The CBI has not called me for personal reasons, but on behalf of the party.”

The sources said that Chatterjee’s name had surfaced during CBI’s questioning of party spokesperson O’Brien.

The CBI also interrogated Kumar for the first time in the multi-crore Rose Valley Ponzi scheme scam, sources said. Kumar had earlier been interrogated by the agency in connection with the Saradha scam. On Friday, he was interrogated for more than three hours. After the CBI summoned him in the Rose Valley scam, he filed a prayer seeking protection from any coercive action. (with PTI inputs)