Chit fund probe: Security for ex-MP Kunal Ghosh, Rajeev Kumar back in Kolkata

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ghosh said, “This investigation has reached a sensitive point where the names of many influential people have cropped up. I feel I must be provided security because I could be anybody’s target at any time.”

Saradha chit fund scam accused Kunal Ghosh (File Photo)

A Barasat court on Wednesday directed the police to provide security for former Trinamool Congress MP Kunal Ghosh after he filed an application saying he felt “vulnerable”, said his lawyer.

“We filed an application praying for his security. The court has already forwarded the order to the office of the DGP,” said Ghosh’s lawyer Ayan Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar returned to Kolkata after recording a statement with the CBI the same morning.

A CBI officer said he was released for the time being as he had requested a break till February 18 to prepare a reply in connection with a contempt petition filed against him and two other senior officers in the Supreme Court.

Kumar was questioned by the CBI in Shillong from February 9 till February 12. On February 10, he was brought face-to-face with Ghosh. He was examined for more than 10 hours. On February 11, he was again questioned together with Ghosh. The former MP was released by the CBI that day. Sources had said Kumar was questioned, among other things, about the SIT formed over the Saradha case.

