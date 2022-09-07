scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Chit fund case: MLA Subodh Adhikari evades summons

Last week, the CBI had arrested TMC leader Raju Sahani, who is the chairman of Halisahar Municipality, in connection with a chit fund case related to Sunmarg Welfare Organisation.

The probe agency had recovered Rs 80 lakh in cash. (File Photo)

TMC’s Bijpur MLA Subodh Adhikari failed to turn up for questioning before the CBI on Tuesday in connection with the chit fund scam by the Halishahar municipality chairman. The agency has carried out raids at the house of Adhikari who sought 15 days to appear before the agency. Sources said the CBI has asked him to produce some documents in the case.

The probe agency had recovered Rs 80 lakh in cash, a country-made firearm and documents of properties worth Rs 2.75 crore from the residence of Sahani.

Notably, Halisahar is a part of the Bijpur Assembly constituency.

With PTI inputs

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 05:02:36 am
