Child rights panel to serve show-cause on Suvendu Adhikari

The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) on Thursday said it would issue a show-cause notice to Leader of Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari for posting an “objectionable” tweet on Trinamool Congress general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee’s three-year son a few days back.

In a press release, the commission said, “The WBCPCR has taken cognisance of a complaint filed by one Shilpa Das with regard to an offensive and derogatory tweet against a 3 year old child by Sri Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition (MLA), West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The Commission is in th e process of issuing a showcause notice to Sri Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition (MLA), West Bengal Legislative Assembly, in this matter.”

WBCPCR adviser Ananya Chakraborty said the show-cause notice to Adhikari will be sent on Friday. “We have gone through the tweets and felt that they were derogatory in nature. Let us keep politics aside. A tweet on a three-year-old child is unwarranted. Such tweets violate the guidelines of United Nations’ Convention on the Rights of the Child. It violated some sections of the Indian Penal Code as well,” said Chakraborty.

On November 13, Adhikari without taking Abhishek Banerjee’s name said that over 500 policemen were deployed to provide security cover for the birthday party of his son.

“Grand celebrations tonight at Taj Bengal !!! Security has been beefed up for the Birthday Party of Koyla Bhaipo’s son. Over 500 policemen, bomb squad & dog squad have been deployed to guard the venue. Door frame metal detectors & hand-held metal detectors are in place,” he had said in the tweet. “Formal order hasn’t been issued for such security movement. ‘Mamata Police’ Officer; Jamal has been tasked to make the security foolproof. Lady Kim’s family is following the footsteps of the Real Kim Jong-un of North Korea, at times beating him when it comes to grandeur & luxury,” Adhikari had added.