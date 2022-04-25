Child rights body takes cognizance of Malda blast, seeks report from Bengal govt, police

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken cognizance of the incident in Malda where five children were injured in a crude bomb blast on Sunday.

The panel has written to Bengal Chief Secretary and the state’s Director-General of Police asking them to order a probe in the case. The panel has also asked them to submit a report of what action has been taken in the case within ten days.

On Sunday, five boys were injured after some crude bombs, which they mistook as balls, allegedly exploded in a village in Malda district. Those injured are between the age of 8-9 years and have been identified as Paltu Saha, Mithun Saha, Abdur Raihan, Subhajit Saha and Bikram Saha. Three of them sustained grievous injuries and were admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital, while two were admitted to Kaliachak health centre.

The incident took place at a mango orchard owned by Nikhil Saha of Gopalnagar village in Golapganj area under Kaliachak police station.

The commission has also asked the officials to ensure remedial action to prevent such incidents in future.