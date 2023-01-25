scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Chief Secy drawing HRA despite having 2 free govt accommodations: Suvendu

In a letter to the state chief secretary, a copy of which he shared along with his tweet, the BJP leader said, "This is a case of clear abuse of power and is grossly illegal and mala fide in nature."

Adhikari accused Dwivedi of drawing more than Rs 16.4 lakh HRA since September 2020, while being posted as Chief Secretary. (File)
Leader of Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday alleged that Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi is drawing house rent allowance (HRA) from the state government while having two free government accommodations.

The BJP MLA from Nandigram wrote on Twitter, “I have sent an email to the Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi (IAS), asking him to either confirm or deny whether or not he has been drawing House Rent Allowance all the while enjoying not one but two rent-free Government accommodations. Hope he’d respond soon.”

In a letter to the state chief secretary, a copy of which he shared along with his tweet, the BJP leader said, “This is a case of clear abuse of power and is grossly illegal and mala fide in nature.”

Adhikari accused Dwivedi of drawing more than Rs 16.4 lakh HRA since September 2020, while being posted as Chief Secretary. “As Finance Secretary you extended privilege to the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary to allow them to draw HRA in spite of enjoying free government accommodations though other IAS officers of equivalent seniority continue to stay in government houses drawing no such benefit,” read the letter. The Chief Secretary’s annual immovable property return reveals he rented out his two houses at Newtown, he said. “He earned by renting out (a) Rs15.84 lakh from a bungalow at Newtown (b) Rs 4.8 lakh from a flat in Uniworld City Gardens, Newtown,” he said.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 04:42 IST
Bal Thackeray’s oil portrait unveiled | Day after, row erupts: Artist expresses displeasure, says her painting overlooked

