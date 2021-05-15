Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee silent on post-poll violence: Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is maintaining silence over the violence in the state following the Assembly poll results on May 2.

Dhankhar’s comments came after his visit to a camp in Assam’s Dhubri, where several families from West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district have taken shelter to escape post-poll violence.

“There was bloodshed and genocide in the state. I should not say much as the cases are under investigation but the chief minister’s silence is a matter of concern for me,” he told reporters here.

Sources said over 175 people from West Bengal have taken shelter at a Ranpagli school in Dhubri district, bordering neighbouring Assam. The Governor thanked the Assam government for helping them.

“I do not want to say much as I am not in West Bengal. However, I would like to express my gratitude to the Assam government for taking care of our people who fled their homes under unfortunate circumstances,” Dhankhar said.

Later, after returning from Assam, the Governor visited Siliguri, where he said: “People in the state are afraid of going to police stations. The police are afraid of workers of the ruling party. I have encouraged them to come back… I’ll talk to CM with a positive approach…”

The TMC slammed Dhankhar for making such comments. “He is trying to instigate unrest … He did not visit the houses of those who were killed in CISF firing in Sitalkuchi or of TMC workers who died in violence in Cooch Behar district. We want him to be removed from his post,” said TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said.