Chhath Puja 2026: Full list of Kolkata Circular Railway trains to be diverted, short-terminated on November 15-16

Kolkata Circular Railway train service update: Eastern Railway will regulate Kolkata Circular Railway train services on November 15 and 16 in view of Chhath Puja celebrations. The Sealdah Division has planned these changes to ensure the safety of devotees visiting riverbanks to perform Chhath Puja rituals, including Ganga Snan and Dandi.

The move aims to manage crowds and ensure the smooth movement of passengers during the festival. As part of the arrangements, several Circular Railway trains will be short-terminated, short-originated, or diverted on both days.

In a statement, the zonal railway said: “Sealdah Division has planned to regulate the Circular Railway train services in connection with “Ganga Baath” & “Dandi” for Chhath Puja on 15.11.2026 & 16.11.2026. Chhath Puja is a significant festival where thousands of devotees participate in rituals along the riverbanks. To ensure the safety and well-being of the devotees, Sealdah Division has decided to regulate circular railway services during this period. This precautionary measure aims to manage the crowd effectively and maintain a secure environment for the devotees participating in the sacred ceremonies.”