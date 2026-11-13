Chhath Puja 2026: Full list of Kolkata Circular Railway trains to be diverted, short-terminated on November 15-16

Kolkata Circular Railway train service update: Eastern Railway will regulate Kolkata Circular Railway train services on November 15 and 16 in view of Chhath Puja celebrations. The Sealdah Division has planned these changes to ensure the safety of devotees visiting riverbanks to perform Chhath Puja rituals, including Ganga Snan and Dandi.
The move aims to manage crowds and ensure the smooth movement of passengers during the festival. As part of the arrangements, several Circular Railway trains will be short-terminated, short-originated, or diverted on both days.
In a statement, the zonal railway said: “Sealdah Division has planned to regulate the Circular Railway train services in connection with “Ganga Baath” & “Dandi” for Chhath Puja on 15.11.2026 & 16.11.2026. Chhath Puja is a significant festival where thousands of devotees participate in rituals along the riverbanks. To ensure the safety and well-being of the devotees, Sealdah Division has decided to regulate circular railway services during this period. This precautionary measure aims to manage the crowd effectively and maintain a secure environment for the devotees participating in the sacred ceremonies.”
Train regulations on November 15
- Seven Circular Railway local trains (30322, 30128, 30344, 30346, 30312, 30314 and 30122) will terminate at Tala station. Seven trains (30145, 30121, 30333, 30331, 30311, 30111 and 30313) will start from Tala station.
- Two trains (30144 and 30116) will be diverted and short-terminated at Sealdah North station. Two trains (30123 and 30113) will start from Sealdah North.
- Two trains (30142 and 30332) will run via Kankurgachhi Road Junction and Ballygunge to Majherhat. Two trains (30135 and 30353) will run on the diverted route from Majherhat via Ballygunge and Kankurgachhi.
- Two trains (30511 and 30711) will terminate at Ballygunge, while train 30712 will start from there.
- Train 30342 will be diverted via Kankurgachhi and short-terminated at Ballygunge. Two trains (30321 and 30317) will start from Ballygunge and run via the diverted route through Ballygunge Junction and Kankurgachhi Road.
- Train 30324 will terminate at Dum Dum Cantonment, while train 30351 will start from there.
- Two trains (30412 and 30416) will terminate at Majherhat, while two trains (30411 and 30451) will start from there.
Train regulations on November 16
- Four trains (30322, 30128, 30344 and 30346) will terminate at Tala station. Four trains (30145, 30121, 30333 and 30311) will start from Tala.
- Train 30142 will run via Kankurgachhi Road Junction and Ballygunge to Majherhat.
- Train 30511 will terminate at Ballygunge. Train 30321 will start from Ballygunge and run via Ballygunge Junction and Kankurgachhi Road.
- Train 30342 will be diverted via Kankurgachhi and short-terminated at Ballygunge, while train 30712 will start from Ballygunge.
- Train 30116 will be diverted and short-terminated at Sealdah North. Train 30113 will start from Sealdah North.
- Train 30324 will terminate at Dum Dum Cantonment, while train 30351 will start from there.
- Train 30412 will terminate at Majherhat, while train 30411 will start from there.