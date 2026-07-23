Chennai man from Bangkok and 707 hidden exotic turtles: How Kolkata Customs officials stopped wildlife trafficking

Customs officials said a detailed investigation is currently underway to identify the network behind the illegal shipment.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataJul 23, 2026 04:11 AM IST
Chennai man trafficking exotic turtles, trafficking exotic turtles, Kolkata Customs officials stopped wildlife trafficking. wildlife trafficking. Indian express news, current affairs"Customs remains committed to a zero-tolerance approach towards wildlife trafficking," said Vinayak Azaad, Principal Commissioner of Customs (Airport & ACC), Kolkata.
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Foiling a major wildlife trafficking bid, the Customs officials at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport on Wednesday seized 707 red-eared slider turtles (Trachemys scripta elegans) from a Chennai-based passenger who arrived from Bangkok.

Customs officials said a detailed investigation is currently underway to identify the network behind the illegal shipment.

“The passenger was intercepted after crossing the Green Channel. Detailed examination of his checked-in baggage resulted in the recovery of 707 live red-eared slider turtles, an invasive exotic species, concealed without any valid licence or permit,” an officer of the Air Intelligence Unit said, adding the passenger had arrived by an IndiGo flight.

“The passenger failed to produce any lawful documents in support of their import or possession. The live turtles were seized under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, and applicable CITES provisions. Further investigation is in progress,” the official said, adding that the passenger has been detained.

The red-eared slider is a semi-aquatic turtle native to the southern United States and northern Mexico, but it has become one of the most widely distributed invasive species in the world.

As per sources, Thailand serves as a major global transit hub for exotic wildlife. In local, grey-market aquarium shops or online pet groups across India, individual hatchlings or young sliders sell for Rs 800 to Rs 1,500 each. Pairs or larger specimens can go up to Rs 2,000–Rs 5,000.

“Customs remains committed to a zero-tolerance approach towards wildlife trafficking,” said Vinayak Azaad, Principal Commissioner of Customs (Airport & ACC), Kolkata.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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