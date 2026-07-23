Chennai man from Bangkok and 707 hidden exotic turtles: How Kolkata Customs officials stopped wildlife trafficking

"Customs remains committed to a zero-tolerance approach towards wildlife trafficking," said Vinayak Azaad, Principal Commissioner of Customs (Airport & ACC), Kolkata.

Foiling a major wildlife trafficking bid, the Customs officials at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport on Wednesday seized 707 red-eared slider turtles (Trachemys scripta elegans) from a Chennai-based passenger who arrived from Bangkok.

Customs officials said a detailed investigation is currently underway to identify the network behind the illegal shipment.

“The passenger was intercepted after crossing the Green Channel. Detailed examination of his checked-in baggage resulted in the recovery of 707 live red-eared slider turtles, an invasive exotic species, concealed without any valid licence or permit,” an officer of the Air Intelligence Unit said, adding the passenger had arrived by an IndiGo flight.