Cheating case: BJP leader Mukul Roy questioned again, third time since January

BJP leader Mukul Roy was questioned by police for two hours on Monday in connection with a cheating case.

Roy was questioned at Thakurpukur Assistant Commissioner’s office — a third time since the complaint was filed with Sarsuna police station on January 25.

Advertising

An FIR was lodged against four persons, including Roy, on the basis of a complaint filed by one Santu Ganguly.

The BJP leader had earlier told the police that he was busy over Laxmi Puja and hence would be able to appear only on Monday. Besides Roy, Ganguly had accused BJP leader Baban Ghosh, Rahul Shaw and Saddam Ansary of duping him of Rs 40 lakh on the pretext of giving a membership in the Railway Board.

After his questioning at Thakurpukur police station, Roy said he would cooperate with police. He had already been granted anticipatory bail in this case. He said police were intentionally filing cases against the BJP leaders.

Ghosh had already been arrested and booked under sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery), 471 (using forged document as genuine), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act in this case. As per sources, police are now verifying the role of Roy in the case. He is likely to be questioned again.