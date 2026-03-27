Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to release a ‘chargesheet’ against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal on Saturday. The document, according to party sources, will outline a series of allegations targeting the state government.
Shah is expected to arrive in Kolkata late Friday night, unveil the ‘chargesheet’ the following day, and then return to Delhi. He is also likely to hold meetings with senior party leaders to review the election campaign in the poll-bound state and finalise strategies.
The BJP is expected to publish its manifesto, Sankalp Patra, by the first week of April. Suggestions received from the public during the recent Parivartan Yatra are likely to be incorporated into the document, sources said.
The ‘chargesheet’ is likely to concentrate on the ‘failures’ of the Mamata Banerjee government, including the collapse of law and order, systemic political violence, rampant corruption, and demographic changes that pose an internal security threat to the country, as per the BJP. It will also highlight alleged scams such as the Rose Valley chit fund scam, the School Service Commission scam, irregularities in ration distribution under central schemes, etc.
A senior party leader said the document will also mention the “denial of dearness allowance, non-implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission, and shelter provided to infiltrators”. It will also speak about the collapse of law and order and “the betrayal of women by the ruling government while turning the state into an industrial graveyard”.
Party sources further said that issues concerning tea garden workers, youth unemployment, the failing healthcare system, and problems in the education sector may also be included.
Earlier this week, BJP national president Nitin Nabin visited the state for two days and held marathon meetings with senior leaders and party workers.
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Elections are scheduled to be held on April 23 and April 29 in West Bengal. The results will be announced on May 4.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More