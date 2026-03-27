‘Chargesheet’ first, manifesto next: Amit Shah to release document listing failures of TMC government

Party sources further said that issues concerning tea garden workers, youth unemployment, the failing healthcare system, and problems in the education sector may also be included. (File Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to release a ‘chargesheet’ against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal on Saturday. The document, according to party sources, will outline a series of allegations targeting the state government.

Shah is expected to arrive in Kolkata late Friday night, unveil the ‘chargesheet’ the following day, and then return to Delhi. He is also likely to hold meetings with senior party leaders to review the election campaign in the poll-bound state and finalise strategies.

The BJP is expected to publish its manifesto, Sankalp Patra, by the first week of April. Suggestions received from the public during the recent Parivartan Yatra are likely to be incorporated into the document, sources said.