Chargesheet filed in Naihati blast case: NIA

The impact was such that windowpanes of houses on the other bank of the Chinsurah river in Hooghly district were shattered.

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet in a special Kolkata court in the 2020 Naihati blast that killed five people, including two women, and injured several others.

The blast occurred in January last year in North 24 Parganas district where the police were trying to defuse the explosives seized from a cracker factory on the banks of Ganga. The factory was caught in a massive fire at Devak under the Barrackpore police commissionerate.

The case registered under IPC sections 286 (whoever does, with any explosive substance) & 304 ( punishment for culpable homicide ); sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substance Act; and sections 11L, 11J, 24 and 26 of the West Bengal Fire Safety Act, 1950. The BJP had then suggested an RDX blast and demanded an NIA probe.