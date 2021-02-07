Change in govt inevitable in Bengal: Harsh Vardhan

UNION HEALTH Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said “change in government in West Bengal is inevitable.”

Without taking anyone’s name, Vardhan said the people of Bengal were fed up with “nephew-brotherhood” and the rise in corruption and appeasement politics.

“I have been receiving a lot of feedback from different sources for the past one year which indicates that a change is inevitable in West Bengal. The Rath Yatra by the BJP may strengthen this process. Here people are unhappy and fed up with the rise in corruption, appeasement as well as nephew-brotherhood in the state,” Vardhan told medipersons.

The BJP has been targeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee with “nephew” jibe, alleging that he is involved in several scams.

“Now, there is nothing but corruption, appeasement and nephew-brotherhood in the state. This is what common people without any links to the BJP are saying,” he added.