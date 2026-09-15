‘Nephew gang behind it’: Suvendu Adhikari links Abhishek Banerjee to aide’s murder

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Tuesday alleged that the ‘Bhaipo gang’ (nephew gang, referring to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee and his associates) was behind the murder of his personal assistant Chandranath Rath.
Adhikari made the remarks in Nandigram while attending the nomination filing for Chandranath’s mother Hasirani Rath, whom the BJP has fielded as its candidatefor the upcoming Nandigram Assembly bypoll.
Chandranath Rath, who served as the personal assistant to Adhikariwhen he was the Leader of Opposition, was shot at point-blank range in Madhyamgram while returning home. The attack occurred on May 6, just two days after the Assembly election results were announced on May 4, in which the BJP defeated the Trinamool to form the government in Bengal.
Addressing a ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ in support of Hasirani Rath, Adhikari alleged that contract killers were paid Rs 2 crore to execute the murder. “According to the information I have received, the nephew gang is behind Chandranath’s murder,” Adhikari said.
He added that he had listened to multiple call recordings involving people from Diamond Harbour that clearly pointed to Abhishek Banerjee and his followers. Adhikari noted, however, that because the case is currently under trial, he would not elaborate further.
Adhikari said that Chandranath was targeted solely because he cooperated with him during his time as Opposition leader, and said his administration remains committed to supporting Rath’s family and ensuring justice.
Responding to the allegations, rebel Trinamool MLA Madan Mitra cautioned against making unproven statements, saying the Chief Minister should not speak without absolute proof, and added that if true, it would be deeply tragic.
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CM highlights achievements
During his speech, Adhikari highlighted his four-month-old government’s achievements and outlined future development goals for Nandigram, including welfare disbursements under the Annapurna Yojana, housing allocations, a new fire brigade station in Haripur, and an initial Rs 100 crore budget allocation for the planned Nandigram-Haldia bridge survey.
Promising to withdraw all alleged false cases against local party workers, Adhikari said the BJP would win the seat by an unprecedented margin.
“It is my responsibility to provide work, food and shelter to every neglected family in Nandigram. This time too, BJP will win by a margin that no one can even imagine.”
The Chief Minister also sent a special message to minority voters ahead of the October 6 bypoll in Nandigram and Rejinagar. He said, “A historic opportunity has come to be with the government to join hands with the Chief Minister to get the work done in our area. I hope the minority brothers and sisters of Nandigram and Rejinagar will pass this test and stand by the government for development.”
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The Nandigram bypoll was necessitated after Adhikari vacated the seat following his victory from two constituencies in the Assembly elections. In Rejinagar, a bypoll became necessary after Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) leader Humayun Kabir resigned the seat after winning from two constituencies.
The last date for filing nominations is September 16. Vote counting is scheduled for October 9.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More