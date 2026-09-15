‘Nephew gang behind it’: Suvendu Adhikari links Abhishek Banerjee to aide’s murder

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Tuesday alleged that the ‘Bhaipo gang’ (nephew gang, referring to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee and his associates) was behind the murder of his personal assistant Chandranath Rath.

Adhikari made the remarks in Nandigram while attending the nomination filing for Chandranath’s mother Hasirani Rath, whom the BJP has fielded as its candidate for the upcoming Nandigram Assembly bypoll.

Chandranath Rath, who served as the personal assistant to Adhikari when he was the Leader of Opposition, was shot at point-blank range in Madhyamgram while returning home. The attack occurred on May 6, just two days after the Assembly election results were announced on May 4, in which the BJP defeated the Trinamool to form the government in Bengal.