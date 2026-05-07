‘As mother, can’t seek death for anyone’: Mother of slain Suvendu aide seeks life term for killers

Chandranath Rath's mother claimed the attack was “revenge for Mamata Banerjee’s defeat in Bhabanipur”. (PTI photo)

The mother of Chandranath Rath, a close aide of senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, on Thursday demanded life imprisonment for those behind her son’s murder. Speaking after Rath was shot dead in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, she said, “As a mother, I cannot seek death for anyone.”

Rath, who served as Adhikari’s executive assistant, was attacked by bike-borne assailants near Doltala in Madhyamgram on Wednesday night. According to police, the attackers intercepted his vehicle around 11 pm, forced it to stop and opened fire at point-blank range before fleeing.

Speaking to television channels, Rath’s mother alleged that the murder was politically motivated and linked it to the recent West Bengal Assembly election results.