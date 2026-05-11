Three arrested from Bihar, UP in killing of Suvendu Adhikari’s aide

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Three persons were arrested from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in connection with the killing of Chandranath Rath, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s aide, a senior CID official told The Indian Express.
Those arrested have been identified as Vishal Srivastava, a resident of Bihar’s Buxar district, while the remaining two are from UP, a senior police officer told PTI.
“Based on specific leads, Mayank Raj Mishra and Vicky Maurya were detained from Buxar (Bihar) and Raj Singh was detained from Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) on May 10th,” the CID official said.
On subsequent interrogation of the murder that took place in North 24 Parganas district’s Madhyamgram late on May 6, all three were arrested Monday morning by the Madhyamgram police station.
Investigators also suspect that one of them is a sharpshooter, a senior police officer told PTI.
Investigators traced digital clues and interstate links in the murder case, which involved at least eight people, the senior police officer said.
“This is a breakthrough. The investigation indicated that the assailants were from outside West Bengal. Based on technical surveillance, digital tracking and other inputs, members of the SIT were sent to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar,” the officer told PTI.
The police believe that the attackers had carried out detailed reconnaissance before targeting Rath, he said.
Earlier, investigators had successfully identified the weapon allegedly used in the murder as an Austrian-made Glock 47X pistol, a sophisticated firearm whose use has rung alarm bells among both state and central intelligence agencies, according to a report in The Indian Express.
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