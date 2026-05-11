Three arrested from Bihar, UP in killing of Suvendu Adhikari’s aide

Three persons were arrested from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in connection with the killing of Chandranath Rath, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s aide, a senior CID official told The Indian Express.

Those arrested have been identified as Vishal Srivastava, a resident of Bihar’s Buxar district, while the remaining two are from UP, a senior police officer told PTI.

“Based on specific leads, Mayank Raj Mishra and Vicky Maurya were detained from Buxar (Bihar) and Raj Singh was detained from Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) on May 10th,” the CID official said.

On subsequent interrogation of the murder that took place in North 24 Parganas district’s Madhyamgram late on May 6, all three were arrested Monday morning by the Madhyamgram police station.