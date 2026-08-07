CBI chargesheets 11 in Chandranath Rath murder, alleges multi-state conspiracy

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against 11 people in connection with the murder of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, alleging that the killing was executed by a multi-state criminal network involving local planners and contract shooters from Uttar Pradesh. The chargesheet was filed before a Barasat court.
The agency said all 11 accused are in judicial custody, while one more accused remains absconding.
Rath, a 41-year-old retired Air Force officer, was shot dead inside his vehicle at Madhyamgram on May 6, two days after the Assembly election results were declared.
According to the CBI, a key breakthrough came with the arrest of brothers Sagar Sonkar and Sahib Sonkar from north Kolkata. Officers alleged that although the two worked closely with Rath during the Assembly elections as BJP associates, they maintained deep-rooted links with leaders of the opposition camp. Sagar had earlier worked under a senior TMC minister until 2020, the agency said.
The chargesheet, of over 4,000 pages as per the CBI, alleges that call detail records showed Sagar remained in frequent contact with local TMC offices and party functionaries while working within Rath’s team. Investigators claim the brothers monitored Rath’s movements, conducted reconnaissance, arranged logistical support and passed on real-time information to the contract killers.
According to the CBI, the conspiracy was divided between planners in West Bengal and hired shooters brought in from Uttar Pradesh.
The agency alleged that Sagar coordinated the operation and funding in Bengal, while Sahib conducted reconnaissance (recce) and helped recruit the interstate shooters. Vinay alias “Pumpum” Rai allegedly acted as the intermediary, facilitating financial transactions between the local conspirators and the shooters. He was later arrested in Varanasi.
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The chargesheet also names Sanjay Rai, who allegedly managed communications within the network, and Vikas Mishra, who investigators claim identified escape routes after the murder.
According to the CBI, jailed history-sheeter Gyanendra Pratap Singh, lodged in Mau Jail in Uttar Pradesh, recruited the shooters and arranged the supply of firearms from inside prison.
The agency alleged that Raj Kumar Singh, Naveen Kumar Singh and Vickey Maurya intercepted Rath’s vehicle and opened fire at close range. Mayank Raj Mishra allegedly drove the vehicle used during the attack, while Golu Singh provided armed cover before the group fled towards Bihar.
The CBI said the investigation is continuing to trace the remaining absconding accused and probe other aspects of the conspiracy.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More