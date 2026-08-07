CBI chargesheets 11 in Chandranath Rath murder, alleges multi-state conspiracy

Chandranath Rath, a 41-year-old retired Air Force officer, was shot dead inside his vehicle at Madhyamgram on May 6, two days after the Assembly election results were declared. (File photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against 11 people in connection with the murder of Chandranath Rath, personal assistant to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, alleging that the killing was executed by a multi-state criminal network involving local planners and contract shooters from Uttar Pradesh. The chargesheet was filed before a Barasat court.

The agency said all 11 accused are in judicial custody, while one more accused remains absconding.

Rath, a 41-year-old retired Air Force officer, was shot dead inside his vehicle at Madhyamgram on May 6, two days after the Assembly election results were declared.

According to the CBI, a key breakthrough came with the arrest of brothers Sagar Sonkar and Sahib Sonkar from north Kolkata. Officers alleged that although the two worked closely with Rath during the Assembly elections as BJP associates, they maintained deep-rooted links with leaders of the opposition camp. Sagar had earlier worked under a senior TMC minister until 2020, the agency said.