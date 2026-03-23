Revenge attack in Chandigarh: Youth escapes bullet fire in Sector 38; juvenile involved apprehended

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A youth narrowly escaped a firing attack in Sector 38 on Sunday afternoon, allegedly carried out to avenge a murder that took place three months ago.
According to police sources, the attack is linked to the murder of Sumit, alias Golu, a resident of Mauli Jagran, who was stabbed to death near a petrol pump in Sector 37 earlier this year.
In a retaliatory move, Sumit’s minor brother allegedly opened fire at the brother of the main accused in that murder case.
Police said that the incident occurred in broad daylight when the accused, a minor, fired at Sagar, who is said to be the brother of Krish, one of the key accused in Sumit’s murder and currently lodged in jail. Sagar had come to Sector 38A to meet his uncle, Ricky, alias Chinu. As he was leaving the area on his Activa, the assailant, who had reportedly been tracking his movements, opened fire.
Fortunately, Sagar managed to escape unhurt. The accused fled the scene immediately after the firing. The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, and the police have seized the footage as part of the investigation. A fired cartridge has also been recovered from the spot.
Police from Sector 39 Police Station reached the scene soon after receiving information and initiated an investigation.
Sources said that a youth has been taken into custody for questioning after he was seen interacting with the attacker in the CCTV footage.
Preliminary inquiry revealed that a single round was fired at a 16-year-old juvenile, who had come to visit his uncle in Sector 38A. The victim escaped without serious injury.
Acting swiftly on CCTV footage and local intelligence inputs, a team of the Crime Branch identified and apprehended the assailant, who is a juvenile. The weapon used in the crime has been recovered.
Sources said that the root of the attack lies in an old rivalry. Three months ago, Sumit, alias Golu, was murdered following a dispute at Mauli Jagran. He was attacked with knives near the Sector 37 petrol pump. In that case, the police had arrested Krish and another youth. The latest firing is believed to be a continuation of that feud.
The incident has raised serious concerns over deteriorating law and order in the city. This marks the third firing-related incident in Chandigarh within a week.
On March 17, a student leader, Jashan Singh Jawanda, was targeted in a firing incident inside the Panjab University campus. Four armed assailants opened fire at him in the Botany Department parking area, but he escaped unharmed.
The very next day, property dealer Chamanpreet Singh Nagra, alias Chinni Kubaheri, was shot dead in broad daylight in Sector 9. Two motorcycle-borne assailants fired multiple shots at him while he was inside his Fortuner, leading to his death on the spot. The Punjab Police and Haryana Police later arrested both accused after an encounter in Kaithal in a joint operation.
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