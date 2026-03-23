Revenge attack in Chandigarh: Youth escapes bullet fire in Sector 38; juvenile involved apprehended

A youth narrowly escaped a firing attack in Sector 38 on Sunday afternoon, allegedly carried out to avenge a murder that took place three months ago.

According to police sources, the attack is linked to the murder of Sumit, alias Golu, a resident of Mauli Jagran, who was stabbed to death near a petrol pump in Sector 37 earlier this year.

In a retaliatory move, Sumit’s minor brother allegedly opened fire at the brother of the main accused in that murder case.

Police said that the incident occurred in broad daylight when the accused, a minor, fired at Sagar, who is said to be the brother of Krish, one of the key accused in Sumit’s murder and currently lodged in jail. Sagar had come to Sector 38A to meet his uncle, Ricky, alias Chinu. As he was leaving the area on his Activa, the assailant, who had reportedly been tracking his movements, opened fire.