Chandannagar: Ten injured, 18 held in clash; RAF deployed

It began with a 10-year-old boy flying a kite. It ended with 10 people injured, 18 arrested and the deployment of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) in Chandannagar on Wednesday. The boy was flying a kite with a friend when it fell into the house of another resident. When he went to retrieve his kite, climbing up to the terrace of that residence, the inhabitants are believed to have beaten the boy and sent him home.

Police sources said when the boy came home and narrated the incident to his parents, they had rushed to the house along with neighbours and an altercation ensued between the two parties.

The argument soon turned violent with both parties clashing with bamboo rods and throwing bricks at each other. The 10 injured people were rushed to Kannaipur gramin hospital.

The victim also suffered injuries and was taken to Uttarpara state general hospital. Local residents and the boy’s parents blocked Nayti road, the only main road which connects Konnagar town with G T road and Delhi road, in protest.

RAF forces were soon deployed at Pranabnagar, Bangur park, Kannaipur panchayat in Konnagar where the clashes took place. Several police personnel were also reportedly injured. Speaking with The Indian Express, CP Chandannagar Ajay Kumar said, “The incident with the kite was just a trigger between these two groups. There has been trouble brewing for some time between them on a number of different issues. For instance, one group wanted a playground in the area exclusively for themselves while the other group maintained that the playground belonged to them. We have arrested 18 people after the incident and normalcy has been restored.”

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App